India to host Arab foreign ministers' meeting after a decade
India is set to welcome delegations from 22 Arab League countries for the India-Arab Foreign Ministers's Meeting (IAFMM) in New Delhi on January 31, 2026—the first time since 2016.
Co-chaired by India and the UAE, the event brings together leaders from across the Arab world, with countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar participating.
Why should you care?
This meeting isn't just about handshakes—it's a chance for India to boost ties with key oil suppliers and work on issues like trade, energy, education, and even peace efforts in Gaza.
One expected initiative is an India-Arab League business meet and other institutional cooperation, including the Arab-India Cooperation Forum and potential MoUs, aimed at enhancing trade and economic ties between India and Arab countries.