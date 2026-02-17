India to improve weather forecasting with ₹2,000cr 'Mission Mausam' boost
India is rolling out Phase II of "Mission Mausam," aiming to improve weather forecasting accuracy using more data and artificial intelligence.
The project, announced by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on IMD's Foundation Day, is backed by government support and promises big improvements in how we predict the weather.
New tech and more data will help improve forecasts
With 200 new automatic weather stations coming to cities like Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai (on top of around 1,000 already running), plus more radars now covering most of India, forecasts will get much sharper—right down to your neighborhood.
New tech like drones and aircraft will help deliver super-detailed predictions for everything from city storms to coastal floods.
Phase I's impact has been significant
Phase I has already made a difference: cyclone tracking is up to 40% more accurate and seasonal errors have dropped a lot.
These upgrades are helping not just India but also neighboring countries with disaster relief.