India to install 1,200 new seismometers for earthquake warnings India Mar 17, 2026

India is set to ramp up its earthquake warning system by adding 1,200 more seismometers, going from 300 to 1,500.

The goal? To give people and key infrastructure like metro rails and power plants up to 45 seconds' notice before strong shaking hits, especially in high-risk areas along the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary.

This will help safeguard nearly 60% of our most vulnerable land, says Krishna S Vatsa from the National Disaster Management Authority.