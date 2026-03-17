India to install 1,200 new seismometers for earthquake warnings
India is set to ramp up its earthquake warning system by adding 1,200 more seismometers, going from 300 to 1,500.
The goal? To give people and key infrastructure like metro rails and power plants up to 45 seconds' notice before strong shaking hits, especially in high-risk areas along the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary.
This will help safeguard nearly 60% of our most vulnerable land, says Krishna S Vatsa from the National Disaster Management Authority.
Japan-style alerts and real-time data
Earthquakes have cost India billions and claimed thousands of lives: think Bhuj in 2001 or Latur in 1993, which caused massive devastation and substantial property losses.
The expanded network means faster, Japan-style alerts using real-time tech, plus better data for apps like BhooKamp that keep you updated instantly.
With cities growing fast in places like Uttarakhand and Gujarat, these upgrades are all about keeping people safer as urban life gets busier.