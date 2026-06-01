India to launch ₹2,300 cr Chenab to Beas diversion project India Jun 01, 2026

India is launching a massive ₹2,300 crore project on August 1 to connect the Chenab and Beas rivers.

The goal? Move surplus water from the Chenab into the Beas basin, helping make better use of resources.

Set in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the plan includes building a 19-meter-high barrage and an 8.7-kilometer tunnel.

The whole thing should wrap up by July 2029.