India to launch ₹2,300 cr Chenab to Beas diversion project
India is launching a massive ₹2,300 crore project on August 1 to connect the Chenab and Beas rivers.
The goal? Move surplus water from the Chenab into the Beas basin, helping make better use of resources.
Set in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the plan includes building a 19-meter-high barrage and an 8.7-kilometer tunnel.
The whole thing should wrap up by July 2029.
High altitude site near Koskar village
The diversion spot sits near Koskar village, right by the northern end of Atal Tunnel Rohtang.
This area's high-altitude valleys (ranging from 3,095 meters to more than 6,500 meters) make it both challenging and impressive for such a big engineering effort.
Push for Chenab share and hydropower
This isn't just about water: India wants to maximize its share of Chenab under the Indus Waters Treaty.
Officials are also hinting at a future phase that could bring hydropower generation, which means more clean energy for the region down the line.