India to present FATF evidence in October urging Pakistan's greylisting
India is set to bring evidence to the global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, this October, pushing for Pakistan's return to the gray list, a list for countries under extra monitoring for not doing enough against money laundering and terror funding.
Pakistan got off the list in October 2022 after making a bunch of reforms, but India says there are still concerns.
India to share Pakistan funeral footage
India plans to share video proof showing top Pakistani officials at funerals of militants killed in Operation Sindoor, arguing this points to ongoing support for terror groups.
If Pakistan is put back on the Grey List, it could face tougher checks on its financial system and more hurdles in global money matters.
Plus, with India recently securing the vice-presidency of FATF (and Vivek Agarwal stepping in as vice president), India's push might carry extra weight this time.