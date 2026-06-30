India to present FATF evidence in October urging Pakistan's greylisting India Jun 30, 2026

India is set to bring evidence to the global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, this October, pushing for Pakistan's return to the gray list, a list for countries under extra monitoring for not doing enough against money laundering and terror funding.

Pakistan got off the list in October 2022 after making a bunch of reforms, but India says there are still concerns.