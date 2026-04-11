India to propose restricting cough syrups for children under 2
India
India is set to propose restricting doctors from prescribing cough and cold syrups to children younger than two, after toxic ingredients in some syrups caused serious health problems and even deaths.
This move is part of the draft National Formulary of India (NFI) 2026, aiming to keep little ones safe.
NFI requires stricter testing, safe ingredients
The draft also warns against giving these syrups to any child under five without a doctor's advice, following recent recalls of unsafe products.
Manufacturers will now need stricter testing and must use only safe-grade ingredients, steps supported by Hari Kiran Chereddi of HRV Pharma and another industry representative who said the draft was circulated for comments.