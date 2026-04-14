India to receive 'below normal' rainfall this monsoon season 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "below-normal" southwest monsoon season this year due to the developing El Nino phenomenon. The forecast suggests that seasonal rainfall will be 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 87cm based on data from 1971-2020. "Quantitatively, the seasonal rainfall during June-September this year will be 92 percent of the LPA with an error margin of 5 percent," said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Weather patterns What is El Nino and its impact on India The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a climate pattern that warms or cools the eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting global weather. In India, it has a major effect on monsoon rainfall. The IMD's forecast indicates a 31% chance of "below-normal" rains and a 35% chance of deficient rainfall (below 90% of LPA). The prediction could affect irrigation, drinking water availability in arid regions, reservoir capacity and hydropower potential. It may also impact summer-sown kharif crops and winter-sown rabi crops.

Agricultural impact IMD's 1st forecast in a decade The IMD's forecast is the first of its kind in at least a decade to predict below-normal rainfall at this stage. In 2015 and 2016, similar forecasts predicted 93% rain for the season. While below-normal rainfall is expected over large parts of the country, some regions in the northeast, northwest and south peninsular India are likely to receive normal to above-normal precipitation.

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