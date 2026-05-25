India to replace 1980s army vehicles with ₹60000cr FICV fleet
India is set to swap out its old 1980s army vehicles with the all-new Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) fleet, with a program estimated to be worth nearly ₹60,000 crore.
These high-tech vehicles are built to handle everything from deserts to mountains and are designed to stand up against modern threats like drones and precision weapons.
FICV pushes Make in India manufacturing
The FICV project is a major push for "Make in India," aiming to cut down on imports and ramp up homegrown defense tech.
Inspired by DRDO's earlier Abhay prototype, these new vehicles will pack modular armor and even integrate drone systems.
Big names like Tata Motors, Mahindra Defence Systems, and Larsen & Toubro are in the race, making this not just a military upgrade but also a win for Indian innovation.