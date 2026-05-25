India to replace 1980s army vehicles with ₹60000cr FICV fleet

FICV pushes Make in India manufacturing

The FICV project is a major push for "Make in India," aiming to cut down on imports and ramp up homegrown defense tech.

Inspired by DRDO's earlier Abhay prototype, these new vehicles will pack modular armor and even integrate drone systems.

Big names like Tata Motors, Mahindra Defence Systems, and Larsen & Toubro are in the race, making this not just a military upgrade but also a win for Indian innovation.