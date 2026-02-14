India to restart Chenab, Jhelum projects halted due to treaty India Feb 14, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir is restarting the long-stalled Wular Barrage project on the Jhelum River, nine months after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to last April's terror attack.

The central government is now reviewing plans for the Tulbul Navigation Project, which was blocked in the late 1980s after objections from Pakistan, was resumed in 2010 and halted again in 2012.