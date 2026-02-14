India to restart Chenab, Jhelum projects halted due to treaty
Jammu and Kashmir is restarting the long-stalled Wular Barrage project on the Jhelum River, nine months after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to last April's terror attack.
The central government is now reviewing plans for the Tulbul Navigation Project, which was blocked in the late 1980s after objections from Pakistan, was resumed in 2010 and halted again in 2012.
What does this mean for locals?
This move means better water management and year-round navigation on the river—big news for local travel and trade.
Construction could kick off shortly.
Plus, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says a new Chenab-based drinking water scheme will help meet Jammu city's growing needs.
Four major hydroelectric projects on the Chenab are also underway, boosting power and making smarter use of local water resources now that treaty restrictions are gone.