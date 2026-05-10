India to resume tourist visas for Bangladesh by late May
India
India is set to reopen tourist visa services for people from Bangladesh by the end of May or sometime early next month, after a pause since late last year due to security and diplomatic tensions.
Right now, medical visas are still being issued, but the return of tourist visas marks a positive shift in relations.
India Bangladesh discuss trade water borders
The move comes right after Bangladesh's foreign minister visited New Delhi in April, the first big meeting since Dhaka's government changed.
Both countries are also talking about easing trade, sharing water resources, and managing borders better.
With new leadership in Bangladesh and both sides working to fix old issues, travel and business between the neighbors look set to get easier again.