India to review petrol, diesel prices bi-weekly

Excise duty cut on petrol

To help out during these price hikes, the government has slashed excise duty on petrol by ₹10 per liter (now ₹11.90).

While this won't lower pump prices right away, it's meant to ease pressure overall.

Plus, domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production is up nearly 40%, and there's a new phased supply plan making sure key industries like steel and autos keep running smoothly, even with all the global uncertainty.