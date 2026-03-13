India to send naval escorts for evacuating stranded ships in India Mar 13, 2026

India is rushing to evacuate 22 ships after Iran closed the busy Strait of Hormuz, a move triggered by rising military tensions in the region involving Israel and the US.

These vessels are vital for India's energy supply, so officials are not taking any chances: Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan prepared the situation report; authorities are coordinating with ports, shipping and naval agencies to plan naval escorts and protective measures.