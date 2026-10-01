India to sign 114 Rafale jets deal featuring Indian systems
India
India is gearing up to sign off on a major deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets by the end of this financial year.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared that these jets will feature Indian weapons and systems, with most being assembled in India, a big win for local aerospace jobs and innovation.
LCA Mk. 2 trials, AMCA tender
It's not just about Rafales: India's also making moves on other defense fronts.
The LCA Mk. 2 fighter is set for its first flight trials in mid-2027, thanks to teamwork between public and private sectors.
Plus, the AMCA program invited bids from shortlisted vendors, showing India's serious about building more advanced aircraft at home and relying less on imports.