India to spend $2 billion on drones over 2 years
India
India is gearing up to spend $2 billion on drones over the next two years, aiming to boost its surveillance, logistics, and strike power.
After the Indian Air Force showed off homegrown drone technology at Dronathon in Pokhran, it's clear the country wants smarter, more autonomous systems, especially after seeing how drones have shaken up global security, like the attacks on Moscow and other Russian cities on September 20.
India's drone sector exceeds 600 firms
India's drone scene is exploding, with more than 600 companies (and more than 100 focused on defense) rolling out innovations in loitering munitions and anti-drone technology.
The plan includes both Indian-made drones to help India stay ready for today's fast-changing threats.