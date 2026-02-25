India to start free HPV vaccination for girls: Details here

India is set to launch a free nationwide HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls, aiming to cut down cervical cancer cases. This matters because cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women here, causing over 42,000 deaths every year.

Where and how to get vaccinated The vaccine is totally voluntary and available at local health centers, government hospitals, and medical colleges.

Trained teams will give a single shot of Gardasil-4—though those known to be immunocompromised or HIV-infected will require at least two doses (and when feasible three).

The move lines up with WHO recommendations and the global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer.

What's in the vaccine? Gardasil-4 protects against four major HPV types—two that cause most cervical cancers and two that cause genital warts.

It's proven to be up to 100% effective against these strains and has been safely used worldwide since 2006.