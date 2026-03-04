India to subsidize Dutch companies' semiconductor investments
India is teaming up with top Dutch companies like ASML and NXP to boost its homegrown semiconductor industry.
The government is rolling out big subsidies—covering up to 50% of project costs, plus extra support from states—to attract major investments, including Tata's massive $14 billion chip plant in Gujarat.
What does this mean for India's tech scene?
This partnership could put India on the global chip map, creating new jobs and tech opportunities for young talent.
About 50-60 Dutch firms are already interested, and India is fast-tracking production with eight projects underway as of March 2026.
