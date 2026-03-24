India to switch from LPG to PNG to save gas

What is the current status of the transition?

Even though India has about 1.6 crore PNG household connections, of which only around 1 crore are active, things like high fees, land hassles, and slow approvals have slowed progress.

Now, the government wants states to charge similar fees everywhere and promises quicker pipeline approvals: no more waiting months; it should take between 10 and 60 days.

All this is about making sure India's energy supply stays steady, even when times get tough globally.