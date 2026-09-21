India to trial Digi Yatra for overseas flights October-December 2026
India
Heads up, international travelers!
The Indian government is rolling out Digi Yatra trials for overseas flights at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin from October to December 2026.
The goal? Smoother airport experiences using digital tech.
E-passport selfie ID plus physical passport
For these trials, you'll use your e-passport and snap a selfie to create a digital travel ID, making terminal entry and security checks.
You'll still need your physical passport for other immigration steps, but if all goes well, this could be the start of an easier way to fly abroad in the future.