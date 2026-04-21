India to use AI monitoring to tackle digital arrest frauds

India teams with ASHA anganwadi workers

To spread the word, the government is teaming up with ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers for local awareness drives, while schools will get financial literacy programs led by the National Centre for Financial Education.

Chief Justice Surya Kant has pointed out how these scams cause real harm beyond just money lost.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had already constituted a high-level inter-departmental committee in February to address systemic gaps and provide real-time protection for cybercrime victims.