India to use AI monitoring to tackle digital arrest frauds
India is planning a big push to fight digital scams, especially digital arrest frauds that have been costing people serious money.
The plan mixes AI-powered transaction monitoring with better ways for people to report problems, and puts special focus on protecting groups like seniors, new digital users, and folks in rural areas.
This move comes after a huge spike in cybercrime complaints (2.8 million last year alone), with losses of ₹44,000 crore across 2024 and 2025.
India teams with ASHA anganwadi workers
To spread the word, the government is teaming up with ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers for local awareness drives, while schools will get financial literacy programs led by the National Centre for Financial Education.
Chief Justice Surya Kant has pointed out how these scams cause real harm beyond just money lost.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had already constituted a high-level inter-departmental committee in February to address systemic gaps and provide real-time protection for cybercrime victims.