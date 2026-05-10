India, Trinidad and Tobago sign 8 agreements including Ayurveda chair
India and Trinidad and Tobago just signed eight fresh agreements during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit.
These MoUs cover everything from boosting tourism and healthcare to setting up an Ayurveda Chair at the University of the West Indies.
The visit also saw some cool initiatives, like solarisation of T&T's Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs building, upgrades to Nelson Island (honoring Indian immigrant history), and 2,000 laptops handed out to local schoolkids.
Jaishankar and Persad-Bissessar reaffirm cooperation
Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to check in on announcements made during Prime Minister Modi's 2025 visit.
Both countries agreed to keep working together on infrastructure, security, and health, areas that matter a lot for the Global South.
These moves help keep their longstanding friendship going strong.