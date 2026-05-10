India, Trinidad and Tobago sign 8 agreements including Ayurveda chair India May 10, 2026

India and Trinidad and Tobago just signed eight fresh agreements during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit.

These MoUs cover everything from boosting tourism and healthcare to setting up an Ayurveda Chair at the University of the West Indies.

The visit also saw some cool initiatives, like solarisation of T&T's Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs building, upgrades to Nelson Island (honoring Indian immigrant history), and 2,000 laptops handed out to local schoolkids.