India turns to China for edible oil imports India Mar 27, 2026

With edible oil prices in India rising 10% to 15%, the country is now importing much more from China.

Trade routes have been disrupted by the West Asia war, raising freight and insurance costs and prompting buyers to seek alternative suppliers such as China,

so between November 2025 and February 2026, India brought in 14,963 tons of palm oil and 175,502 tons of crude soybean oil from China, substantially higher than the 36,000 tons imported from China in the year ended October 2025.