India UK seal ambitious Free Trade Agreement Know benefits
India and the UK have inked a major Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, aiming to double their trade to $120 billion by 2030.
The UK will drop tariffs on almost all Indian exports—think textiles, gems, footwear, and seafood—while India will slash duties on 90% of UK goods like whisky, cars, and electronics.
Plus, it'll be easier for Indian professionals to work in the UK without paying extra social security.
Why should you care?
This FTA isn't just about numbers—it means more job opportunities in both countries and cheaper products for everyone.
Six top UK universities are opening campuses in India (one already launched this month), making global education more accessible.
The deal also potentially opens doors for startups in tech, clean energy, and digital trade.
Basically: more chances to study abroad, new career paths at home or overseas, and stronger ties between two of the world's biggest economies.