India UK seal ambitious Free Trade Agreement Know benefits

Why should you care?

This FTA isn't just about numbers—it means more job opportunities in both countries and cheaper products for everyone.

Six top UK universities are opening campuses in India (one already launched this month), making global education more accessible.

The deal also potentially opens doors for startups in tech, clean energy, and digital trade.

Basically: more chances to study abroad, new career paths at home or overseas, and stronger ties between two of the world's biggest economies.