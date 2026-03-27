India unions call April 1 'Black day' over labor codes

Unions accuse government of ignoring demands

Trade unions such as AITUC, HMS, and CITU have been pushing back.

They say the government has not responded to demands to withdraw these codes or to calls for meaningful talks.

The lack of key meetings (like the Indian Labour Conference) has them worried that India isn't sticking to global standards on worker rights.

Expect protests with black badges and demonstrations across the country as they try to get their voices heard.