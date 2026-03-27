India unions call April 1 'Black day' over labor codes
Big news for anyone following workers' rights: India's trade unions are calling April 1, 2026, a "Black Day" to protest the government's rollout of four new labor codes.
These laws (covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and workplace conditions) kick in from November 21, 2025.
Unions say they weren't properly consulted and feel these changes make it harder for workers to organize or negotiate.
Unions accuse government of ignoring demands
Trade unions such as AITUC, HMS, and CITU have been pushing back.
They say the government has not responded to demands to withdraw these codes or to calls for meaningful talks.
The lack of key meetings (like the Indian Labour Conference) has them worried that India isn't sticking to global standards on worker rights.
Expect protests with black badges and demonstrations across the country as they try to get their voices heard.