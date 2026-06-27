India unveils ₹2 trillion plan to build 10,000km bypasses

Access controlled 4 lane roads planned

These new bypasses will be access-controlled, at least four lanes wide, and designed for smooth drives at up to 120km per hour.

Each road will have green zones on both sides to keep things eco-friendly.

Projects will use different construction models depending on what fits best locally.

Thanks to previous reforms like GST and FASTag, India's logistics costs have already dropped a lot. Experts think this mega project could make travel even faster and bring our highways closer to global standards.