India unveils ₹2 trillion plan to build 10,000km bypasses
India is rolling out a huge ₹2 trillion plan to ease city traffic and speed up freight by building 10,000km of bypasses and ring roads across 500 cities, including smaller towns with over 1 lakh people.
The government will kick things off with a nationwide survey to spot the worst traffic jams, so it knows exactly where new roads are needed most.
Access controlled 4 lane roads planned
These new bypasses will be access-controlled, at least four lanes wide, and designed for smooth drives at up to 120km per hour.
Each road will have green zones on both sides to keep things eco-friendly.
Projects will use different construction models depending on what fits best locally.
Thanks to previous reforms like GST and FASTag, India's logistics costs have already dropped a lot. Experts think this mega project could make travel even faster and bring our highways closer to global standards.