India unveils ₹84,000cr Samudra Manthan to boost offshore hydrocarbons exploration

India just announced a huge ₹84,000 crore plan called Samudra Manthan to ramp up offshore oil and gas exploration over the next five years.

The main aim? To cut down on how much crude oil and natural gas we import.

Right now, we rely on imports for 90% of our crude and half our gas.

With production numbers dipping in the last fiscal year (FY26, April 2025-March 2026), the government wants to turn things around.