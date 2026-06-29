India updates Anaemia Mukt Bharat to include low birthweight babies

AMB to use JANANI RBSK U-WIN

This version of AMB will use digital tools like JANANI, RBSK, and U-WIN to track health data and make sure care doesn't slip through the cracks.

The plan takes a "life cycle" approach, so everyone from infants to women before pregnancy gets targeted help.

With over half of Indian women aged 15-49 and two-thirds of young kids affected by anemia, these changes aim to make a real difference in everyday lives.