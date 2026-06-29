India updates Anaemia Mukt Bharat to include low birthweight babies
India is rolling out an updated Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) program on Monday, aiming to tackle anemia more effectively.
The new guidelines now include support for low birth weight babies (0-6 months), who are especially at risk due to low iron stores.
There's also a bigger push for iron-rich diets, quick diagnosis, and regular follow-ups to help people recover faster.
AMB to use JANANI RBSK U-WIN
This version of AMB will use digital tools like JANANI, RBSK, and U-WIN to track health data and make sure care doesn't slip through the cracks.
The plan takes a "life cycle" approach, so everyone from infants to women before pregnancy gets targeted help.
With over half of Indian women aged 15-49 and two-thirds of young kids affected by anemia, these changes aim to make a real difference in everyday lives.