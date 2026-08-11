India urges China to keep Arunachal border peaceful amid reports
India
India just told China that keeping the border peaceful is a must if it wants good relations.
This comes after reports of Chinese troops crossing into Arunachal Pradesh, though the state's chief minister, Pema Khandu, said there were no such incidents thanks to strong army security.
India names 27 Arunachal places
At a recent meeting, both countries agreed to keep talking, diplomatically and militarily, to avoid things getting heated at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Meanwhile, India officially named 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh on its map to push back against China's claims.
China called this move "illegal," but India stood firm: Arunachal is an "inalienable part" of the country.