India advises against travel to Iran amid resumption of flights

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory, asking citizens to avoid traveling to Iran by air or land. The advisory comes after reports of some flights resuming between the two countries. The embassy cited "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions" as reasons for the advisory. It also urged Indians currently in Iran to leave through the designated land border routes with embassy coordination.

Contact details Embassy provides emergency contact numbers The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also provided emergency contact numbers for those in need. The numbers are +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, and +989932179359. An email address, cons.tehran@mea.gov.in, has also been provided for assistance. This advisory is a continuation of earlier advisories issued on April 8 and April 7, which had similar recommendations amid evolving regional developments.

Travel statistics Over 12 lakh passengers traveled from Iran to India Since February 28, over 12 lakh passengers have traveled from the region to India, according to MEA Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan. He said that the flight situation continues to improve with more flights operating between the UAE and India. On Thursday alone, around 110 flights were expected to operate from the UAE to various destinations in India.

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Conflict update US-Iran tensions escalate The advisory comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran, reportedly at Pakistan's request, giving Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the conflict. The conflict began after a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders.

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