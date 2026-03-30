India urges safety after Lebanon attack kills Indonesian peacekeeper
India has spoken out strongly after a deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon left one Indonesian peacekeeper dead and another peacekeeper critically injured near Adchit Al Qusayr on March 29, 2026.
India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, highlighting how tough their jobs are on the ground.
UN chief Guterres calls for accountability
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack a serious breach of international law and pushed for those responsible to be held accountable.
India, which sends many troops to U.N. missions, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting peacekeepers worldwide.
As of February 2026, UNIFIL comprised 7,538 peacekeepers from 48 countries, including 642 from India and 756 from Indonesia, working together for stability in Lebanon.