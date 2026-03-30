India urges safety after Lebanon attack kills Indonesian peacekeeper India Mar 30, 2026

India has spoken out strongly after a deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon left one Indonesian peacekeeper dead and another peacekeeper critically injured near Adchit Al Qusayr on March 29, 2026.

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, highlighting how tough their jobs are on the ground.