India urges US to press Pakistan over cross-border terrorism
India
India wants the US to step up and press Pakistan about cross-border terrorism.
This request came after US defense secretary Pete Hegseth called the evolving U.S.-Pakistan relationship a "true friendship" of America.
India's Ministry of External Affairs says real, lasting action against terrorism is needed for any genuine regional progress.
India rejects 3rd-party mediation with Pakistan
India keeps rejecting third-party mediation in its ties with Pakistan, saying the main obstacle is Pakistan's support for terrorism.
New Delhi insists that unless Islamabad takes clear steps to end terror activities, relations won't move forward.