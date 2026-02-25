India-US trade deal: 11 arrested in shirtless protest at IFS
India
At the AI Impact Summit 2026, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members got into Bharat Mandapam and staged a shirtless protest targeting PM Modi and US President Trump over the India-US trade deal.
The group, led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, also shouted anti-government slogans and clashed with police.
With three more arrests on Wednesday, 11 people have now been detained.
Protestors face charges
The protesters face charges like rioting, promoting enmity, hurting public servants, and criminal conspiracy.
A Delhi court granted five days' police custody for four of them to dig deeper into how the protest was planned and funded.
Some accused are still missing as police continue their investigation.