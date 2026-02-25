India-US trade deal: 11 arrested in shirtless protest at IFS India Feb 25, 2026

At the AI Impact Summit 2026, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members got into Bharat Mandapam and staged a shirtless protest targeting PM Modi and US President Trump over the India-US trade deal.

The group, led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, also shouted anti-government slogans and clashed with police.

With three more arrests on Wednesday, 11 people have now been detained.