'India using AI to save ancient knowledge': PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi shared that global leaders at the India AI Impact Summit were genuinely impressed by how India is using artificial intelligence to save ancient knowledge.
The summit, held in New Delhi, spotlighted projects like digitizing old palm-leaf manuscripts with advanced tech so that centuries-old texts can be easily searched and accessed.
AI-driven efforts are helping preserve India's rich heritage
These AI-driven efforts—like the Gyan Bharatam Mission and Gyan-Setu—are helping preserve India's rich heritage for everyone, making rare manuscripts available online.
Plus, other initiatives let people explore cultural sites digitally, while tools like Bhashini break language barriers by translating across 22 Indian languages.
It's all about keeping history alive and accessible for the next generation.