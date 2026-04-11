India expresses concern over civilian casualties in Lebanon
What's the story
India has expressed "deep concern" over the large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the need to observe international law and respect sovereignty and territorial integrity. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon." He added that protecting civilians should be a top priority.
Community safety
Embassy in touch with local Indian community
The Indian Embassy in Lebanon is in touch with the local Indian community for their safety and security. Around 2,000 Indians are living in Lebanon. The situation has been tense after Israeli forces launched a major attack on Lebanon, killing over 250 people. This comes despite a US-Iranian ceasefire announcement, which both sides have interpreted differently regarding its applicability to Lebanon.
Diplomatic efforts
India steps up diplomatic engagement in West Asia
Apart from addressing the situation in Lebanon, India is also stepping up its diplomatic engagement in West Asia. Jaiswal said Indian ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the UAE on April 11-12 to enhance bilateral ties. Meanwhile, India's Petroleum Minister is visiting Qatar, a key energy partner for India.