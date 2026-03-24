India warns of energy crisis due to West Asia conflict
With the West Asia conflict dragging on, Prime Minister Modi told Parliament that India is staying connected with Iran, the US and Israel to help keep Indian citizens in the Gulf safe.
He also pointed out that the fighting is causing issues for key trade routes, meaning disruptions to oil, gas, gasoline, diesel, and fertilizer supplies.
Why the concern over energy imports
India sources a significant share of its energy from this region — around 40-45% of its crude oil imports and roughly 68-80% of its gas/LNG imports — so if things get worse, it could mean pricier fuel at home and even a dip in the economy.
The government's now looking at ways to bring in supplies from elsewhere and make sure there's enough fertilizer for farmers.
It's all about keeping daily life steady for everyone back home.