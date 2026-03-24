India warns of oil, gas crisis due to West Asia war
Prime Minister Modi told Parliament the ongoing West Asia conflict is a big worry for India: think rising fuel risks, trade disruptions, and concerns for Indians living in the region.
The government is working to keep gas and fuel flowing, even as shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz face trouble.
Indian embassies are also stepping up support for citizens abroad.
PM Modi on West Asia conflict
India depends on West Asia for a large share of its oil and gas, so any crisis there can mean higher prices at home or even shortages.
Attacks on cargo ships threaten maritime trade routes and could disrupt India's shipments and supply chains and could hit money sent home by millions of Indians working there.
Modi said India condemns attacks on civilians and is pushing hard for peace talks to keep vital trade and people safe.