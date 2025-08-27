Next Article
India warns Pakistan about possible Tawi flooding
India has given Pakistan a heads-up about likely flooding in the Tawi river, thanks to heavy rain up north.
According to sources, the warnings were sent on humanitarian grounds through the Ministry of External Affairs, as extra water from Indian dams is flowing into the Tawi, which runs through Jammu before joining the Chenab in Pakistan.
Why flood warnings are shared
Even though India stopped sharing regular river data with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack this year, it still sends flood warnings to help prevent disasters on both sides.
With northern rivers like Sutlej and Beas above danger levels, staying in touch is crucial—especially since recent monsoon floods in Pakistan have already caused hundreds of deaths and injuries.