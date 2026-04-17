India weighs ethanol as commercial cooking fuel amid LPG shortages

Ethanol cheaper, 2,000 cr liters capacity

Ethanol costs much less than commercial LPG (₹70 vs. ₹103 per kg) and is made from crops like sugarcane and maize grown right here in India.

While it packs a bit less energy than LPG, it burns cleaner and could give rural economies a real boost by creating more demand for local produce.

With production capacity now at 2,000 crore liters, the industry's ready to run trials and set safety standards with the government's help.