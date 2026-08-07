India weighs social media ban for minors after ASER findings

India's thinking about banning social media for minors, since teens are spending way more time scrolling than studying.

ASER 2024 says 82.2% of Indian children aged 14 to 16 can use a smartphone, of which 76% use it for social apps, compared to 57% for learning.

The big worries? Exposure to explicit content, cyberbullying, and chasing online likes.

Dr. Jolly Gupta Jain, a Noida-based occupational therapist with over 16 years of experience, points out that too much screen time can mess with attention spans and emotional health.