India welcomes INS Aridaman, now operates 3 homegrown nuclear submarines
India
India just welcomed INS Aridaman, its third homegrown nuclear-powered submarine, into the navy.
This move gives India a stronger sea-based nuclear defense and means the country can now operate three of these powerful submarines at once, joining a small club of nations with this technology.
Aridaman doubles missile tubes, upgrades planned
INS Aridaman is bigger and better than its predecessors, packing eight missile launch tubes (double the earlier capacity) and carrying advanced K-15 and K-4 ballistic missiles.
With another upgraded submarine already in the works (and projects like Project-75I for next-generation conventional submarines), India is seriously leveling up its maritime strength for the future.