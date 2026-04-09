India will ban new HFC factories after December 2027

India's HFC phase-down begins January 2028

HFCs are used in things like fridges and air conditioners, but they're seriously bad for the planet, way worse than CO2 when it comes to trapping heat.

With new rules kicking in January 2028, India aims to slash HFC production by 10% by 2032 and by a huge 85% by 2047.

It's all about India's HFC phase-down commitments and keeping global warming in check.