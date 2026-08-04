India will not revert to E10, proceeds with E20 rollout

India is sticking with its plan to roll out E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol-blended fuel) and won't be going back to the older E10 gasoline.

The government says this shift is happening gradually, with NITI Aayog, oil companies, and carmakers all working together.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi shared that the E20 rollout was undertaken after consultations with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, OMCs, ARAI, SIAM, IIP, and other technical institutions, and that E20 was accepted after extensive testing and scientific validation.