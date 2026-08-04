India will not revert to E10, proceeds with E20 rollout
India is sticking with its plan to roll out E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol-blended fuel) and won't be going back to the older E10 gasoline.
The government says this shift is happening gradually, with NITI Aayog, oil companies, and carmakers all working together.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi shared that the E20 rollout was undertaken after consultations with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, OMCs, ARAI, SIAM, IIP, and other technical institutions, and that E20 was accepted after extensive testing and scientific validation.
E20 cuts CO2 emissions 30%
E20 offers smoother engine performance, higher octane ratings, and cuts carbon emissions by 30% compared to E10 (pretty good for the planet).
Any drop in mileage is small (just 3% to 5%), and millions of bikes and cars have already been running on ethanol blends without big problems.
Plus, using more ethanol has saved India foreign exchange savings exceeding ₹1.97 lakh crore between Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15 and ESY 2025-26 (up to June 2026) while slashing CO2 emissions, a win for both wallets and clean air.