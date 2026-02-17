'India writing its own code': PM Modi on AI

Modi's aiming for India to be among the world's top three AI leaders. The goal? Build homegrown AI that works in many languages and serves billions globally. He also sees startups booming—creating millions of jobs and huge value.

Upskilling is key to tackling job concerns

Modi says public services powered by AI should set a global standard. He believes upskilling is the answer to job worries and says, "I view AI as a force-multiplier which will further help us push the boundaries..."

The government has already hit major tech milestones—like supporting startups with high-performance computing and launching four Centers of Excellence in fields like healthcare and education.

The Union Budget expands support for data centers and cloud infrastructure — all part of strengthening India's tech capabilities.