Indian Accent New Delhi named India's best stand-alone restaurant 2026
Indian Accent in New Delhi just snagged the title of India's best stand-alone restaurant for 2026, making it four wins in a row.
The announcement came at the Hospitality Horizon Top 50 Restaurant Awards in Mumbai.
Known for mixing classic Indian flavors with a modern twist, Indian Accent continues to set the bar for creative dining.
Panel names 7 EHV top-20 restaurants
It wasn't just Indian Accent making waves. Its parent company, EHV International, landed seven spots in the top 20 this year.
The Mumbai branch of Indian Accent grabbed fifth place, while Comorin (Gurugram), Hosa (Goa), and Fireback (Mumbai) also made the list.
All winners were picked by a panel of 78 food and hospitality experts.