Indian Air Force aircraft incident halts Pune airport, flights diverted
India
On Friday night, Pune International Airport had to pause operations after an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft incident.
The good news: the aircrew were safe, and there was no damage to civil property.
Because the runway was temporarily closed, at least eight incoming flights were rerouted to cities like Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Coimbatore.
Pune Airport teams restoring operations
Airport teams are busy trying to restore normal flight operations as quickly as possible.
More updates are expected soon as they work to minimize delays and get schedules back on track.