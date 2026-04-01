Indian Air Force aircraft incident halts Pune airport, flights diverted India Apr 18, 2026

On Friday night, Pune International Airport had to pause operations after an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft incident.

The good news: the aircrew were safe, and there was no damage to civil property.

Because the runway was temporarily closed, at least eight incoming flights were rerouted to cities like Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Coimbatore.