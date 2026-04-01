Indian Air Force demonstrates FF bot to protect military bases

FF bot uses thermal imaging

FF Bot can handle extreme heat and squeeze into tight spots thanks to its 360-degree turning.

It uses thermal imaging to see through smoke, and can put out fires with water or foam, all while sending live updates back to commanders so decisions happen fast.

After real-world testing with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, the design was improved with their feedback.

Under iDEX, more than 300 companies have received cumulative orders exceeding ₹1,500 crore.

This bot shows how India is getting creative about tackling modern battlefield risks.