Indian Air Force invites partners for heavy lift surveillance airships

IAF hydrogen-powered airships operate without GPS

They'll be able to carry big payloads (at least 2,000kg, with 5,000kg desirable), work even when GPS isn't available, and use hydrogen, so they're lighter and safer.

With a communication range of at least 250km (or satellite links), these airships can launch drones or projectiles if needed.

The first order is for 10 airships with at least one-half the parts made in India, aiming to boost security along the borders with tech that's akin to airborne radars like AWACS and AEW&C.