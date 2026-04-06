Indian Air Force invites partners for heavy lift surveillance airships
The Indian Air Force is working on a new kind of airship to step up its surveillance game.
These Medium Altitude Heavy Lift Airships are designed to fly between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and keep an eye on things for long stretches.
The IAF has invited Indian defense companies to help design and build them.
IAF hydrogen-powered airships operate without GPS
They'll be able to carry big payloads (at least 2,000kg, with 5,000kg desirable), work even when GPS isn't available, and use hydrogen, so they're lighter and safer.
With a communication range of at least 250km (or satellite links), these airships can launch drones or projectiles if needed.
The first order is for 10 airships with at least one-half the parts made in India, aiming to boost security along the borders with tech that's akin to airborne radars like AWACS and AEW&C.