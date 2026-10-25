Indian Air Force marks 94th anniversary with Varanasi air show
The Indian Air Force marked its 94th anniversary in style, lighting up the skies over Varanasi with "Wings Over Ganges."
Over 100 aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and Tejas, put on a show at Namo Ghat.
The formations, inspired by Lord Shiva's avatars like Kedaar and Rudra, drew huge cheers.
PM Modi called it "Varanasi air show... Magnificent!" on X, and honestly, it looked every bit of that.
Group Captain Anuj Gupta leads 'Omkar'
The Omkar formation led by Group Captain Anuj Gupta wowed everyone, while the Sarang helicopter team's moves were seriously impressive.
The Ganga formation of Chetak helicopters dropping flowers over the river was a heartfelt nod to both patriotism and Varanasi's spiritual vibe.
Lakhs of people turned up along the Ganges to catch this unique mix of tradition and modern air power.