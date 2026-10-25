Indian Air Force marks 94th anniversary with Varanasi air show

The Indian Air Force marked its 94th anniversary in style, lighting up the skies over Varanasi with "Wings Over Ganges."

Over 100 aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and Tejas, put on a show at Namo Ghat.

The formations, inspired by Lord Shiva's avatars like Kedaar and Rudra, drew huge cheers.

PM Modi called it "Varanasi air show... Magnificent!" on X, and honestly, it looked every bit of that.