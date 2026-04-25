Indian Air Force says crash reports near Kishtwar are false
India
Heard about an Air Force plane crash near Kishtwar? The IAF says it's just a rumor; nothing actually happened.
On Friday, they set the record straight after false reports spread across social media, reminding everyone to check official sources before believing or sharing big news like this.
Indian Air Force urges verified sharing
The IAF is asking people and the media to only share verified information, especially when it comes to sensitive security topics.
As they put it, "This report is false." Even the government flagged these claims as fake with #PIBFactCheck.
Bottom line: double-check before you hit share!