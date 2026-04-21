Indian Air Force will activate Purvanchal Highway emergency runway Wednesday India Apr 21, 2026

The Indian Air Force are teaming up to activate an emergency runway on the Purvanchal Highway in Uttar Pradesh this Wednesday.

If regular air bases are ever out of action, this highway strip can double as a landing spot for fighter jets like the Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, Mirage, and helicopters and transport planes.

It's all about making sure our air operations stay strong even in tough situations.