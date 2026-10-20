Indian airlines raise fares as turbine fuel more than doubled
If you've noticed flight prices shooting up lately, you're not alone.
Airfares have jumped because airline fuel costs more than doubled this year: thanks to global tensions, aviation turbine fuel went from ₹60.50 per liter in March to ₹142 by May 2026.
Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air are passing those costs on to travelers with higher surcharges on both domestic and international routes.
Domestic flight cuts raise fares
It's not just fuel: airlines have also scheduled five percent fewer domestic flights for October-December.
With fewer seats and dynamic pricing (meaning prices rise as demand goes up), last-minute tickets get even pricier, especially during busy travel times.
The government says new rules to control fare hikes are coming soon, but for now, flying is definitely hitting wallets harder than before.