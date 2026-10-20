Indian airlines raise fares as turbine fuel more than doubled

If you've noticed flight prices shooting up lately, you're not alone.

Airfares have jumped because airline fuel costs more than doubled this year: thanks to global tensions, aviation turbine fuel went from ₹60.50 per liter in March to ₹142 by May 2026.

Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air are passing those costs on to travelers with higher surcharges on both domestic and international routes.